The weaker US dollar has lifted oil prices

Oil prices are on the rise today as a weak dollar lifts the market.

The international benchmark Brent crude futures are up 24 cents to $55.71 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures are up 23 cents to $52.71 a barrel.

The US dollar was trading near its lowest in six weeks against against a basket of currencies after President-elect Donald Trump criticised the greenback, saying it was hurting US competitiveness, Reuters reported.

"U.S. oil has been supported by considerable weakening in the US dollar over the last 24 hours," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney.

"There are two or three key things to watch, US production numbers are important, given the sharp rise we have seen in output. Another issue on the supply side is any news on Opec countries unwinding their production."

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) has set a commitment of cutting oil output by 1.2m barrels a day to bring supplies back in line with consumption.

