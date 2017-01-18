Rebecca Smith

Pearson's shares tumbled more than 23 per cent at the start of trading this morning, after the education company withdrew its profit goal for 2018.

It has also announced plans to sell its stake in publisher Penguin House, after an "unprecedented period of change and volatility".

The numbers:

Operating profit for 2017 is expected to be £570m-£630m, with adjusted earnings per share of 48.5p to 55.5p. That's around £180m lower than it had anticipated at the beginning of 2016.

The education company and former owner of the FT, said this guidance is based on assumptions regarding further declines in enrolment and more pressures in the North American higher education courseware market for the year.

It has withdrawn its operating profit goal for 2018 "reflecting portfolio changes and challenging and uncertain markets".

The company also said it will reset its 2017 dividend due to the "unprecedented" slump in its North American business.

Share price dropped more than 23 per cent at the start of trading, and at the time of writing shares were trading at 640.50p.

Why it's interesting:

The embattled publisher has reeled off a series of profit warnings over the past few years.

This time last year, the firm announced a hefty restructuring plan including cutting 4,000 jobs and Pearson said its programme had been delivered in full, with the financial benefits £25m more than planned (a total of £375m).

It's now ramping up efforts to progress a digital move in higher education - "to manage the print decline" and said it intends to issue an exit notice on its 47 per cent share in Penguin Random House, with a view to selling its stake or recapitalising the business.

What the company said:

Pearson's chief executive John Fallon said:

The education sector is going through an unprecedented period of change and volatility. We have already taken significant steps on restructuring, reducing our cost base by £375m last year. However, our higher education business declined further and faster than expected in 2016. So we are taking more radical action to accelerate our shift to digital models, and to keep reshaping our business.

In short

It could be a bumpy ride for Pearson shares today, after the company issued a profit warning and announced plans to sell Penguin Random House.