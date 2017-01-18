Francesca Washtell

Liberty Media shareholders have approved the group's $4.4bn (£3.6bn) takeover of Formula One, the company said this evening.

The acquisition, approved at a special meeting of the US media giant's stockholders, is expected to close before the end of the first quarter. However, it still remains conditional on gaining approval from the Formula One governing body, the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile.

The sale puts Formula One's enterprise value at $8bn.

In September, John Malone's Liberty Media bought a minority stake in Formula One in a prelude to the equity takeover. It is acquiring the elite racing group from CVC Capital Partners.

Last month, US cable mogul Malone said the firm would raise $1.55bn to fund the buyout.

It is widely expected that Liberty will overhaul the motorsport, including selling race naming rights.

The deal will cap a rapid turnaround in US commercial interest in the sport.

Chief executive of the sport, Bernie Ecclestone, is set to take a revamped role at the group, though details of his position have yet to be finalised.