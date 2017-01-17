Ross McLean

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp appears set to entrust similarly youthful side to navigate Wednesday's FA third round replay at Plymouth Argyle as featured in in the goalless draw at Anfield.

Klopp named the youngest starting XI in club’s history for the Reds’ stalemate against the League Two outfit at Anfield on 8 January, citing the need to rest and rotate his squad.

A number of Liverpool’s youth players were left out their Under-23 fixture with Manchester United on Monday, paving the way for Klopp to once again thrust them into frontline action.

“We have, in general, a very young team,” said the German. “I said before the last game we had a lot of good reasons to line up like we did and it will be the same case for Wednesday. We will have good reasons for the line-up.

“I have no line up but, in our situation, we had to keep a few players out of the game [against United] but obviously that didn’t help, so apologies to the Under-23s. Again, my fault.”

Klopp confirmed that back-up goalkeeper Loris Karius is set to replace No1 stopper Simon Mignolet for the clash.