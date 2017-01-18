City Moves for 18 January 2017 | Who’s switching jobs

Francesca Washtell

Boston Consulting Group

Paolo Cuomo has joined the Boston Consulting Group as a principal in the firm’s insurance practice. He will work with teams in London and across Western Europe to support (re)insurance clients, including carries, brokers and regulators, on strategy, operational and digital topics. Paolo joins from Charles Taylor, where he was chief operating officer of Charles Taylor Managing Agency, which provides end-to-end management services to Lloyd’s syndicates. He was instrumental in the set-up of the group’s new Lloyd’s Managing Agency and Syndicate 1884. He previously worked at Beazley and McKinsey, and is a co-founder of InsTech London.

Addleshaw Goddard

Former King & Wood Mallesons (KWM) partner Julia Court has joined City law firm Addleshaw Goddard as construction partner. Julia has wide-ranging experience on London-based projects, having advised on the Crown Estate’s £1.8bn Regent Street investment programme and AXA’s redevelopment of 60 Holborn Viaduct. She also brings with her a wealth of global experience advising private and public sector owners across Britain and Africa, along with expertise across transport, energy and PFI transactions. She will support the Addleshaw Goddard’s divisional strategic growth aims and bolsters the firm’s construction expertise in London.

Glenny LLP

Chris Elliot has joined Glenny LLP’s lease advisory team as surveyor. He began his career at Transport for London, managing a portfolio of around 250 properties before working at Lambert Smith Hampton, where he focused on lease advisory work for clients such as Wolseley, Network Rail and DB Schenker. At Glenny, Chris will be operating out of the Stratford London office, employing his exceptional regional market knowledge to carry out rent reviews, lease renewals and lease consultancy across several regions, with a particular focus on East London, South London, Essex and Kent.

The Succession Planning Company

Executive sourcing and development firm The Succession Planning Company has appointed Rebecca Forwood as a partner. Rebecca has almost 15 years’ experience in executive search, most of which has been in the life sciences and healthcare sectors. She was previously a key member of the life sciences teams at AT Kearney, CTPartners and Caldwell Partners. Since its launch 18 months ago, TSPC consultants have worked with a variety of clients across Europe, North America and Asia.

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.