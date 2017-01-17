Jasper Jolly

Donald Trump’s economic policy could lead to a faster pace of monetary policy tightening, according to an influential member of the US Federal Reserve’s rate-setting body.

If the US President-elect’s policies lead to higher inflation at a time when the US is approaching full employment, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) could be forced to cut interest rates to combat rising prices, according to FOMC member, Lael Brainard.

She said: “If fiscal policy changes lead to a more rapid elimination of slack [in the labour market], policy adjustment would, all else being equal, likely be more rapid than otherwise.”

Trump has repeatedly promised to implement an infrastructure spending programme of over one trillion dollars. However, Brainard says the “additional fiscal demand will more likely result in inflationary pressures” rather than sustainable growth.

Full employment is reached when the labour force is working at full efficiency. However, it does not take into account those who have dropped out of the labour force. Trump has placed a significant emphasis on the US’s low labour force participation rate in his campaign literature.

She said: "A gradual approach will remain appropriate as long as inflationary pressures remain muted, the economy remains short of our objectives, the neutral rate remains low, and downside risks from abroad remain, although this will depend on the fiscal trajectory, as it evolves, and its uncertain effects on the economy and financial markets."