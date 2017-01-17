FTSE 100 7304.41 -0.31%
Davos 2017: This is what's happening at the World Economic Forum today

Caitlin Morrison
SWITZERLAND-DAVOS-ECONOMY-DIPLOMACY-POLITICS-SUMMIT
Tidjane Thiam spoke at Davos today (Source: Getty)

The 2017 World Economic Forum kicked off at Davos today, with a star line up of speakers ready to air their views on subjects ranging from the future of the digital economy to safe water.

The first panel discussion on today's agenda, which began at 7.15am, was the Size Matters talk on the future of big business, featuring the view of Sir Martin Sorrell, Credit Suisse boss Tidjane Thiam and Alphabet's finance chief, Ruth Porat.

The Future of Energy strategic update will feature contributions from the International Energy Agency's executive director Fatih Birol and Saudi Aramco president and chief exec Amin Nasser.

Later this morning, Chinese President Xi Jinping will speak.

At midday one of this year's celebrity guests will appear as actor Matt Damon speaks on the issue of clean water, a topic he has addressed at Davos before.

Anglo American boss Mark Cutifani and former Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt will be discussing sustainable development this afternoon, and elsewhere IBM chief exec Ginni Rometty and Microsoft chief Satya Nadella will appear on a panel discussing artificial intelligence.

One of the biggest events on today's agenda is a Conversation with John Kerry, where the US secretary of state will discuss diplomacy in the era of disruption.

The full agenda of today's events is available here - meanwhile, here's a look at who's who at this year's forum.

