Caitlin Morrison

British American Tobacco (BAT) has announced it will buy US competitor Reynolds, after months of talks between the two firms.

The deal will see BAT pay around $49.4bn ($40.8bn) for the 57.8 per cent of Reynolds that it does not already own.

Shares in BAT went up 1.2 per cent at the open.

BAT, the producer behind cigarette brands Dunhill, Lucky Strike and Benson & Hedges, first offered to buy the remainder of Reynolds, which owns Camel, in October last year.

Originally, BAT said the purchase could cost $47bn, an offer that was reportedly deemed too low - the deal was said to be off in November. However, in December it was revealed that the FTSE 100-listed cigarette firm was prepared to puff up its bid for the US group.

"We are very pleased to have reached an agreement with the transaction committee and board of Reynolds and we look forward to putting the recommended offer to shareholders," said BAT chief executive Nicandro Durante.

"We have been shareholders in Reynolds since 2004 and we have benefited from the success of the present management team's strategy, including its acquisition of Lorillard, which we supported with our own investment in 2015.

"BAT has consistently executed a winning strategy and has a proven track record of delivering strong results and returns for its shareholders while successfully investing for future growth. Our combination with Reynolds will benefit from utilising the best talent from both organisations."

Durante added that the combination will create a "stronger, global tobacco and NGP business with direct access for our products across the most attractive markets in the world".