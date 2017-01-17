FTSE 100 7327.13 -0.15%
26 views
Tuesday 17 January 2017 6:37am

China's Baidu targets artificial intelligence with appointment of former Microsoft executive

Courtney Goldsmith
Follow Courtney
Related
Invest Edinburgh Talk
Invest Edinburgh Talk Cyber security will be vital as open banking becomes reality
The Chinese search engine giant is a major investor in Uber China
The Chinese search engine giant is a major investor in Uber China (Source: Getty)

Chinese search engine giant Baidu said it has appointed a former Microsoft executive as its chief operating officer in a push towards artificial intelligence.

Baidu's core search engine business hasn't been performing well – new advertising regulations caused Baidu to lose 16 per cent of its ad customers in the quarter ended September 2016 – so the company is refocusing its business strategy, Reuters reported.

Qi Lu led the unit for Office, Bing and Skype as executive vice president at Microsoft until last September and will now focus on developing artificial intelligence for Baidu over the next decade.

Read more: China taxi wars: Uber and local rival bag billions

"Dr. Lu possesses a wealth of leadership and management experience, and is a leading authority in the area of artificial intelligence," Baidu chief executive Robin Li said in a statement.

In October, Baidu launched a $200m (£165m) fund to focus on artificial intelligence, augmented reality and deep learning, followed by a $3bn fund to target mid and late stage startups.

Former Microsoft executive Zhang Ya-Qin was appointed as president in 2014 to oversee emerging business and will report to Lu under the new structure.

After its last results showed a downturn in revenue, Li warned revenue could slip as much as 4.6 per cent in the quarter ending in December. Full-year results will be announced next month.

Related articles

Baidu warns of weak fourth quarter as revenues dip
Caitlin Morrison
Caitlin Morrison | Staff

Baidu's share price jumps after reporting soaring revenue
James Nickerson
James Nickerson | Staff

Baidu stock jumps on 663 per cent profit growth
Caitlin Morrison
Caitlin Morrison | Staff