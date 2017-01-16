Francesca Washtell

Negotiations aimed at averting more Tube strikes were adjourned today, leaving the threat of industrial action looming over the capital.

Talks will resume on Wednesday between officials from the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, Transport Salaried Staffs' Association and London Underground representatives, who met today at the conciliation service Acas.

The negotiations to avert further strikes follow the 24-hour walkout by 4,000 ticket and station staff from the unions last Sunday and Monday over 800 job cuts and a raft of ticket office closures, brought in under former mayor Boris Jonson.

Last week's industrial action crippled the capital, causing almost all Zone 1 stations to close.

Last week, the RMT said "the next phase" in industrial action on the matter will take place from 6 February should London Underground (LU) fail "to come forward with serious proposals as a basis for further negotiation".