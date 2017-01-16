FTSE 100 7327.13 -0.15%
Monday 16 January 2017 9:28pm

Tube talks between RMT, TSSA and London Underground adjourn as threat of further strikes looms over capital

Francesca Washtell
Commuters Struggle Into Work As Underground Staff Continue To Strike
More tube strikes could be following after 6 February if the jobs and ticket office row isn't resolved (Source: Getty)

Negotiations aimed at averting more Tube strikes were adjourned today, leaving the threat of industrial action looming over the capital.

Talks will resume on Wednesday between officials from the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, Transport Salaried Staffs' Association and London Underground representatives, who met today at the conciliation service Acas.

The negotiations to avert further strikes follow the 24-hour walkout by 4,000 ticket and station staff from the unions last Sunday and Monday over 800 job cuts and a raft of ticket office closures, brought in under former mayor Boris Jonson.

Last week's industrial action crippled the capital, causing almost all Zone 1 stations to close.

Last week, the RMT said "the next phase" in industrial action on the matter will take place from 6 February should London Underground (LU) fail "to come forward with serious proposals as a basis for further negotiation".

