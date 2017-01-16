Francesca Washtell

The UK's monetary policy will need to be adaptive and flexible post-Brexit to respond to trade agreements and the effect uncertainty will continue to have on sterling, the governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney has said.

Speaking at the London School of Economics and Political Science, the governor highlighted the dilemmas he faced in balancing weak growth with higher inflation.

He warned that the next move in interest rates could go "in either direction", up or down, and that UK households seem to be "entirely looking through Brexit related uncertainties".

"Over the next few years, the magnitude of the effects of this [Brexit's] adjustment on the economy's supply potential, domestic demand, and the value of of sterling will be somewhat uncertain; and this process will have a significant bearing on inflation," Carney said.

Carney warned of the perils of high inflation, and described a "happy medium" as "low, stable, predictable inflation over the medium term".

In August, the Bank of England's monetary policy committee (MPC) voted unanimously to lower interest rates to 0.25 per cent and extended its quantitative easing programme that will add £170bn of cash into the economy, warning growth in the UK economy will grind to a halt over the next 18 months and another cut could be on the cards before the end of the year.

"High inflation hurts those, particularly the worst off in society, who don't hold equities or property as well as those whose incomes are fixed in nominal terms. It distorts price signals, inhibits investment, and can ultimately damage the productive potential of the economy," Carney added this evening.