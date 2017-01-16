William Turvill

The publisher of the Daily Mail has abandoned a national newspaper project to pool advertising resources.

Project Rio, formerly known as Project Juno, still involves the publishers of the Guardian, Sun and Daily Express among others.

But Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT) is now out, with the publisher said to hold concerns around legal obstacles and costs.

Read more: Project Juno: Newspapers put aside differences for united ad market assault

A Project Rio spokesman said:

The project companies remain committed to finding greater scale for advertisers through our digital and print channels. While we are disappointed that DMG have withdrawn from the next phase of the project, they will be kept abreast of developments should they wish to rejoin at a later date.

Read more: Newspapers warn "draconian law" Section 40 would cost industry £100m a year

DMGT’s departure, which was first reported by advertising magazine Campaign, leaves Guardian Media Group, News UK, Express Newspapers, Trinity Mirror and Telegraph Media Group alone working on the tie-up.

The project was launched last year as newspaper publishers reported large falls in advertising revenue, with online growth failing to offset print decline.

A DMGT spokesperson said: