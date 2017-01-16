Francesca Washtell

Gourmet popcorn company Propercorn has snaffled a £7m investment from JamJar Investments and Piper Private Equity.

The fast-growing popcorn brand, founded in 2011 by Cassandra Stavrou and Ryan Kohn, will use the cash injection to support its plans for growth in the UK and overseas.

Propercorn was advised on the investment by London law firm Joelson.

“This investment is an important step in Propercorn’s expansion, both nationally and internationally, and I am glad we were able to to assist them with securing this funding,” said Paul Chiappe, corporate and commercial partner at Joelson.

As the trend for healthy snacks has taken off in recent years, the UK’s appetite for popcorn has boomed. Total UK popcorn sales increased 14 per cent to more than £120m by mid-2016, according to research released by market intelligence group IRI.

Innovations in unusual flavours and marketing have helped spur popcorn’s rise.

Propercorn’s flavours include smooth peanut and almond and sour cream and black pepper.

Last August, posh crisps and popcorn maker Tyrrells was snaffled up by US publicly-listed popcorn group Amplify Snack Brands in a £300m deal.