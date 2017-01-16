Francesca Washtell

British Airways has assured passengers it will operate all of its long-haul services to and from Heathrow during a three-day cabin crew strike that will start this Thursday.

It will cancel one per cent of short haul flights, merging these services, but has said customers affected "will be able to fly slightly earlier or slightly later".

The action between Thursday and Saturday in part of an ongoing row over "poverty pay" levels for the airline's mixed-fleet cabin crew, who are based at Heathrow and are members of the Unite union.

Read more: Carriers of shame: Here are the most complained about airlines for 2016

The latest strike was announced three days ago and follows a 48-hour walkout on the 10 and 11 January.

In a statement, BA said:

We have further strengthened our schedule for January 19-21, the days for which Mixed Fleet Unite has called strike action, and will fly all customers to their destinations. We will operate all our long-haul services to and from Heathrow and all services to and from Gatwick, London City and Stansted. We will merge a small number of our short-haul services at Heathrow, resulting in the cancellation of only one per cent of our total scheduled flights across the three days.

Read more: British Airways cabin crew are staging a fresh 72-hour walkout

On 22 December, a two-day walkout on Christmas Day and Boxing Day by the same staff group was called off after talks between BA and union Unite. However, union members then rejected a new pay offer.