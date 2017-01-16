FTSE 100 7326.10 -0.16%
36 views
Monday 16 January 2017 3:12pm

The Pembridge Palace Hotel in Notting Hill has been sold

Helen Cahill
Follow Helen
Related
Invest Edinburgh Talk
Invest Edinburgh Talk International interest in hotels shows no sign of checking-out in 2017
An overseas buyer snapped up the hotel (Source: Savills)

London's Pembridge Palace Hotel has been sold to an overseas investor.

The Grade II listed hotel, which is located in Notting Hill, was sold by Savills for Singaporean group Lum Chang Holdings Limited.

Read more: Trump trade boss: Brexit gives foreign firms chance to steal UK business

The hotel is in a top tourist destination, just a 15 minute walk from Kensington Palace. Since the devaluation of the pound, West London commercial property has become particularly attractive to foreign investors looking to buy valuable assets at a discount.

Gary Witham, director in the Savills hotel team, said: "The central location and scale of Pembridge Palace Hotel invited a large amount of interest from European and South East Asian investors and brands looking for a foothold in London.

"We also had a lot of interest from private family office investors keen on acquiring London hotels offering value."

Foreign investors are also tipped to buy up the Burlington Arcade, Mayfair's iconic covered shopping street. It is thought the arcade could fetch as much as £400m for its owners, Thor Equities and Meyer Bergman. They bought it in 2010 for £104m.

Tags

Related articles

Angry Birds makes post-Brexit London happy as Rovio opens games studio
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff

"Considerable" Brexit costs will stop others following says Moscovici
Mark Sands
Mark Sands | Staff

Brexit vote boosts Hugo Boss
Helen Cahill
Helen Cahill | Staff