Angry Birds makes post-Brexit London happy as Rovio opens games studio

Rovio, the maker of hit game Angry Birds, has landed in London and will set up a new games studio in the capital bringing with it at least 20 new jobs.

Hot on the heels of Snap, which last week unveiled plans for its growth in London, it's another stamp of approval for UK tech after the vote for Brexit.

The studio in London will be Rovio's third in-house location after its homeland Finland, where it has three offices, and Sweden.

It has appointed a head of studio and is currently hiring for three staff in the capital, but will add 20 jobs over the next two years as it searches for the next hit game after the huge success of Angry Birds, which even made it to the big screen last year. The company will focus on MMOs - massive multiplayer online games.

“London is the most logical place for us to found a new studio that will complement our overall global mix of internal and external developers," said Rovio's senior vice president of Studio Antti Viitanen.

"London is also a fantastically diverse talent magnet that has already paid Rovio dividends, as our local consumer products team that is based there has shown.”

After making cutbacks in 2015, including slashing its workforce by a third, Viitanen said the business is now profitably growing.