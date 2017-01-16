Courtney Goldsmith

Inquests into the Tunisian terror attack in 2015 that killed 30 Britons began in London today, and evidence is set to be critical of tour operator Tui.

A lawyer told Reuters the case would examine whether changes to security arrangements and travel advice from the British government and Tui were sufficient.

The shooting, which took place in June 2015, took place in the resort in Sousse.

Thousands of holidaymakers who booked through Tui-owned Thomson and First Choice were flown home and all planned holidays were cancelled after the attack.

Now, in a pre-inquest hearing, the lawyer representing families of 20 of the victims said Tui had been in effect "hiding" warnings against travel to Tunisia.

A spokesperson for Tui UK said:

Tui UK is taking a full and active role in the inquest into the deaths of the 30 British nationals killed during the terrorist atrocity in Sousse, Tunisia in June 2015. We would like to take this moment to extend our thoughts and deepest sympathies to everyone affected. The safety of our customers is of paramount importance to us. Like others, we want to understand the specific circumstances that led to this terrible incident.

The inquests will try to establish the details of the incident as well as findings of postmortem exams.

The German company announced strong growth in its year-end results last December despite falling interest in some areas due to terror attacks.