Emma Haslett

Think you have what it takes to be a software engineer at Dyson? The company, which is slowly becoming Britain's answer to Google, said today it is hiring 110 new software engineers - but only if they can solve a cryptic puzzle.

The company said it will build a Crystal Maze-style "pop-up challenge" in London, designed to test applicants' problem solving abilities.

To get there, though, wannabe Dyson-ites must find an access code in the video above.

If you (or your team) manages to figure out the code, you'll be entered into its Smart Rooms challenge in London. Taking place on 4 and 5 February, the challenge takes the form of a series of four rooms, which come complete with software engineering challenges.

Only once you solve the problem in the first room can you move on to the next and so on, until you complete all four. The winners will be rewarded with one of Dyson's 360 Eye robotic vacuum cleaner, signed by the man himself - and the chance the company will hire you.

“Dyson’s ambitions are enormous," said Dyson chief executive Max Cronze.

"The Smart Rooms have been designed to reward those willing to relentlessly question convention, to find new solutions for everyday problems. Only the bold need apply.”

Last month the company revealed engineers at its swanky new campus in Malmesbury had redesigned the humble Christmas tree using parts from a Dyson vacuum.

That came after the James Dyson Award was presented to the creator of a bike helmet made of paper, back in November.