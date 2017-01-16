FTSE 100 7331.12 -0.09%
Monday 16 January 2017 1:44pm

Severe delays on Piccadilly Line "to prevent overcrowding" due to Victoria line issues

Caitlin Morrison
Delays on the Victoria line have caused disruption on the Piccadilly line (Source: Getty)

There are severe delays on the Piccadilly line as Transport for London tries to prevent overcrowding at stations that overlap with the Victoria line.

The Victoria line is experiencing serious disruption today due to an earlier signal failure at Euston station - emergency engineering works are taking place. Service between Highbury & Islington and Victoria stations has only just resumed.

