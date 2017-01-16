Caitlin Morrison

There are severe delays on the Piccadilly line as Transport for London tries to prevent overcrowding at stations that overlap with the Victoria line.

Severe delays to prevent overcrowding at Green Park, Kings Cross and Finsbury Park. — Piccadilly line (@piccadillyline) January 16, 2017

The Victoria line is experiencing serious disruption today due to an earlier signal failure at Euston station - emergency engineering works are taking place. Service between Highbury & Islington and Victoria stations has only just resumed.

No service between Highbury & Islington and Victoria due to emergency engineering work at Euston. Severe delays on the rest of the line. — Victoria line (@victorialine) January 16, 2017