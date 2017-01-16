FTSE 100 7340.56 +0.04%
Monday 16 January 2017 10:08am

Gold is up ahead Trump's inauguration and May's Brexit speech

Courtney Goldsmith
Gold is up as investors wait out more political uncertainty
Gold prices were up 0.48 per cent in morning trading, rising above $1,200 per ounce as political uncertainty looms.

Ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration this week, gold was trading at $1,201.90 per ounce, on course for its sixth straight session of gains, while the US dollar weakened, analysts at Accendo Markets said.

Theresa May's Brexit plan, which is set to be announced in a speech tomorrow, is also likely having an effect on the yellow metal.

Three-month copper fell 0.23 per cent this morning on the London Metal Exchange to $5,894.50 per tonne before rising slightly.

Copper was down 0.11 per cent at the time of publishing after lifting five per cent over the last week, according to Reuters.

