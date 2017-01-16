Oliver Gill

Many workers in the Square Mile may be dusting off their CVs, thinking a change will assuage downbeat sentiment experienced on Blue Monday.

But the head of one accountancy firm may beg to differ and is proof that sticking with one firm can pay dividends.

Phil Verity has been re-elected as the senior partner of mid-sized accountancy firm Mazars, having been with the firm for over 30 years.

Having originally taken over the reigns of the firm in 2012, his time at the top has been doubled from four years to eight, Mazars announced today.

“It has been a pleasure to lead the UK firm for the past four years," said Verity. "I am proud of what we have achieved and am excited about the journey ahead.

Our profession is evolving and it is important to embrace these changes and adapt to stay relevant both to our clients and our teams. I remain committed to putting people first; nurturing and developing talent to deliver trust, create value and offer exceptional service to our clients.

Verity joined Mazars in 1986 as a graduate and has not looked back since. He became a partner at the firm in 1999, a move that led to him being a "major contributor to the growth of the UK firm".