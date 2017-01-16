Rebecca Smith

In timely news for Blue Monday (apparently the most depressing day of the year), most of Britain's workers are looking to ditch their current role.

That's according to job site CV-Library anyway, which says 84.4 per cent of UK workers are on the hunt for a new job and more than a third (35.8 per cent) dislike their present job.

It carried out a survey of 1,500 UK workers and found that the thought of moving on cropped up pretty regularly: 35.1 per cent said they thought about quitting frequently or often.

So, why are so many seeking a move?

Top 10 reasons people are looking for a new job:

1. Bad management

2. Feeling underpaid

3. Poor company culture

4. No development opportunities

5. Being undervalued

6. It's boring

7. Poor work/life balance

8. Being too stressed

9. The workload is too high

10. Not liking their boss

Lee Biggins, the founder and managing director of CV-Library, said: "The months following Christmas are always hard, so it’s not surprising to hear that the vast majority of the nations’ workers will be looking for a new role this January. With a New Year ahead of us, the job market is set for a boom, as many candidates look for roles which will better fulfil their careers, and enable them to escape some of the areas that make them dislike their current job so much."

Also among the questions posed to those taking the survey were what they'd say to their boss if they could tell them one thing (and face no repercussions...). The study found nearly 70 per cent thought their boss had an impact on how much they liked or disliked their job.

Given the opportunity to tell their boss anything, employees had a range of priorities:

"Can I have your job?"

"Employ more staff. We are very overworked."

"Treat your staff like humans, not another cog in a wheel."

"Appreciate your staff more and treat them how you would like to be treated."

Bosses, you have been warned...