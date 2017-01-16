Courtney Goldsmith

Asset manager Ashmore Group today said the US election impacted outflows despite a strong performance in its quarterly trading update.

The figures

Assets under management (AUM) are set to fall by $2.4bn (£2bn) for the second quarter ended 31 December, due to negative investment performance of $1.7bn and net outflows of $700m.

The FTSE 250-listed business said overlay and blended debt delivered net inflows over the quarter. Overlay increased by 13 per cent to $3.6bn while blended debt fell by three per cent to $14.1bn.

Corporate debt fell two per cent to $5.2bn, equities fell three per cent to $2.9bn and alternatives didn't change at $1.5bn.

Why it's interesting

The group faced a tough quarter as President-elect Donald Trump's election in November caused investors to flee the business over fears of his impact on emerging markets.

The steepening of yield curves and strengthening of the US dollar led to drops in local currency, blended debt and corporate debt and equities, while other investments remained flat, Ashmore said.

Despite lower market levels, the group's performance was strong throughout the quarter in relation to its benchmarks.

What Ashmore Group said

Mark Coombs, chief executive of Ashmore Group said its final quarter was impacted by the US election outcome, a strong dollar and steep yield curves.