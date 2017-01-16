FTSE 100 7337.81 +0.62%
Monday 16 January 2017 1:00am

MPs are questioning whether more support should be provided to working fathers

Mark Sands
The government estimates take-up rates for shared parental leave will be below 10 per cent. (Source: Getty)

A parliamentary watchdog is to launch an enquiry into support available for working fathers.

The Women and Equalities select committee is calling for evidence over concerns workplaces are not providing support to dads.

It comes after the committee found that take-up for shared parental leave, introduced in 2015, is predicted to reach a maximum of eight per cent.

Read More: You probably can't afford to have a midlife crisis. Here's why

Committee chair and conservative MP Maria Miller said: “Clearly more needs to be done.

“We are keen to hear views from individuals as well as organisations about the changes which they would like to see.”

Among other matters, the committee is calling for evidence on whether employment-related barriers are preventing fathers from more equally sharing caring roles, as well as any examples of best practice.

