Sunday 15 January 2017 6:43pm

Sterling falls below $1.20 as Pacific markets open and traders await Theresa May's Brexit speech

Francesca Washtell
Sterling has significantly devalued against major currencies since the vote to leave the EU (Source: Getty)

The pound slid more than one per cent this evening, as market trading resumed in Australia and New Zealand, taking the value of sterling below the $1.20 mark.

Sterling fell 1.35 per cent against the dollar to $1.1998, according to data from Bloomberg.

Its fall has come off the back of reports in Sunday newspapers that later this week Prime Minister Theresa May will say the UK is prepared to leave the Single Market, customs union and the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice.

The speech, on Tuesday, will set the course for the UK's exit from the European Union.

In October, sterling was rocked by an overnight freak flash crash in which the currency dropped six per cent against the dollar in a matter of minutes.

