City Moves for 16 January 2017 | Who’s switching jobs

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has appointed Nauman Ansari as an executive director of the bank’s healthcare finance business in EMEA. Nauman, who joins from Morgan Stanley, brings a wealth of healthcare and leveraged and acquisition finance experience to MUFG. He played a significant role in a number of transformative transactions for Shire on the acquisitions of Baxalta, Dyax Corporation, and Viropharma. Nauman’s appointment forms a key part of MUFG’s ongoing strategy to bolster the healthcare finance business as opportunities in the market grow, with another new team member due to join over the next few months. Nauman’s role will focus on consolidating and strengthening MUFG’s current healthcare clients, and building new relationships to expand the bank’s global network. Prior to his time at Morgan Stanley, Nauman held senior roles at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Lehman Brothers in the UK and the US. Nauman will be based in London.

BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon has appointed Jeff McCarthy as chief executive officer, exchange traded funds and will report to Frank LaSalla, chief executive officer of BNY Mellon's global structured products and alternative investment services business. In his new role, Jeff will lead and execute the long-term strategy to drive growth in BNY Mellon's ETF business. He joins from Nasdaq, where he was vice president and head of exchange traded product listings and trading. Prior to this, he was head of global ETF products and co-head of ETF trading and investor services in Asia Pacific for Citigroup. Earlier in his career, he was global ETF product head for Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., where he created the firm's global ETF service model.

Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin, one of the UK’s largest private client wealth managers, has appointed Godfrey Cromwell as a divisional director in the London office. He will be responsible for developing and maintaining client relationships, advising on strategic initiatives and supporting the development of our emerging talent. Godfrey joins from Barclays Wealth where he was a private banker for eight years. With a background in developing UK and international businesses, he will maintain his role as the chief executive of the British East-West Centre. He will also maintain his role as a cross-bench (independent) peer in the House of Lords. Godfrey’s appointment follows Laura Robin’s appointment as divisional director in September 2016 and Patrick Lance as divisional director in August 2016 – both from JP Morgan.

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.