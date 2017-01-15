Alys Key

The Goring Hotel in Belgravia reported its highest ever turnover in 2016, coming in at more than £14m with a profit of £1.6m.

In a year which saw the Goring Dining Room receive its first Michelin star and the hotel awarded five stars in the Forbes Travel Guide, profit before tax almost quadrupled to £2m.

The hotel’s board is confident that its “unparalleled level of service” and “the high standards of facilities offered to guests” will enable it to overcome adverse economic conditions in Europe and North America

The Goring, which is more than a century old, is the last hotel in London that is still run by the same family who built it.

It has hosted a range of prominent guests including the Queen Mother and Lady Randolph Churchill. The Duchess of Cambridge and her family were based at the hotel for her wedding to Prince William.