Sunday 15 January 2017 4:08pm

The boss of the CIA has some advice for tweetstorm-loving Trump

Lynsey Barber
President-Elect Donald Trump Holds Press Conference In New York
President-elect Donald Trump has been critical of the CIA (Source: Getty)

The outgoing boss of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has warned tweet-happy President-elect Donald Trump to think about what he says before reacting.

John Brennan, who will leave office with Obama and his administration, issued a stern warning to Trump, who last week accused the intelligence organisation of practices that were "something that Nazi Germany would have done" in connection with a leaked dossier of allegations on the new US leader.

Speaking on Fox News Sunday, he said:

"Spontaneity is not something that protects national security interests and so therefore when he speaks or when he reacts, just make sure he understands that the implications and impact on the United States could be profound. It's more than just about Mr Trump. It's about the United States of America."

He added that he took "great umbrage" at Trump's assertion.

"What I do find outrageous is equating intelligence community with Nazi Germany," he added.

Read more: US intelligence services deny leaking explosive Trump dossier

Trump will be inaugurated this week and has nominated Mike Pompeo for the role of CIA director.

The President-elect has not shied away from his forthright style on Twitter, or in real-life since being elected.

