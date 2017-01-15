Francesca Washtell

City-based frozen yoghurt startup Sloane Brothers will roll out to new stores across the UK early this year and is gearing up to go global in 2018.

The group, which launched with a store on Brick Lane in June 2015, will open “a number of new locations” this year and is preparing to respond to requests from overseas groups that have asked about franchising.

Last year, the British-sourced froyo firm crowdsourced ideas for its first location outside of London and, after requests to open a store in Nottingham, launched its second site at there at the Intu Victoria Centre in September.

Sloane Bros is now crowdfunding for £150,000, which will be put towards securing the new UK locations, launching a B2B packaged products business and setting up financing infrastructure.

Sales are expected to reach over £350,00 by December, Sloane Bros has said.

The company focuses its frozen yoghurt toppings on classic British biscuits and desserts, and sources all its ingredients from small, independent British producers.