Alys Key

This week’s forecasted fog may be a real pea-souper, but it was a cream of tomato variety that lay in store for commuters this morning.

Heinz is encouraging city-dwellers to beat the cold by smashing ‘In Case Of Emergency’ cases for a free can of tomato soup.

Following the revelation that 75 per cent of Brits think that nothing beats the winter chill like a bowl of warm soup, the emergency boxes will be popping up in the UK’s chilliest cities.

The company typically sees soup sales go up 5 per cent for every degree the temperature drops during the so-called “soup season” (October to March).

Heinz’s soup production factory in Wigan is already producing 9 million cans a day in preparation for the increased demand as cold weather sets in.

Consumers in the UK spend £409m on soup every year, six times the £71m that goes on nuts.

Shane Shortman from Heinz said that the company “wanted to share the love and help Londoners stay cosy with the ultimate comfort food”.

The “cosy” surprise requires those lucky enough to find a can to heat the contents themselves.