British boxer James DeGale will come out quids in from his super-middleweight showdown with Swede Badou Jack, whatever the outcome.

The two world title holders are going head to head at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn tonight for the chance to take the 168 pound division throne.

IBF super-middleweight champion DeGale has reportedly secured the larger purse of the two boxers yet despite the stakes on the line for both, their pay cheques are relatively small due to the fight not being broadcast on pay-per-view television.

The 30-year-old from Hammersmith is set to earn $750,000 (£615,602) from the IBF-WBC unification bout at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, while Jack is line for $700,000.

DeGale, who is fighting in North American for his fourth fight in a row, has earned more from previous victories against Andre Dirrell, Lucian Bute and Rogelio Medina.

The 2008 gold medallist has admitted that his recent stint across the pond — DeGale has not fought in the UK since 2014 — has been motivated by the superior money on offer.

Yet a win against 33-year-old Jack, against whom he is the slight favourite, could pave the way for a lucrative homecoming against unbeaten European super-middleweight champion Callum Smith who is mandatory challenger for the WBC belt.