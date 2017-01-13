FTSE 100 7333.19 +0.56%
Friday 13 January 2017 5:02pm

Tata Steel pension scheme edges towards safety

Oliver Gill
The announcement by the trustee indicates Tata Steel is one step closer to safety (Source: Getty)

Tata Steel is one step closer to saving its £15bn retirement scheme from falling into the government's pension lifeboat.

A statement from the British Steel Pension Scheme trustees revealed Tata Steel had initiated talks with both scheme trustees and "relevant regulatory bodies".

Read more: German steel giant in talks with Tata hit by "massive" cyber attack

Tata Steel, the UK's largest steelmaker, said in December it had reached an agreement with trade unions on a shake-up to the firm's pension scheme.

The firm is eager to close the scheme going forward and separate it from the business. The trustees would then run the scheme with a pool of assets sufficient to meet members' liabilities.

German industrial group Thyssenkrupp is currently in talks with Tata Steel to buy the firm's European assets – it is a deal that will only will only go ahead if the pension changes can be driven through.

Read more: Tata and unions agree to rescue plan for the Port Talbot steel works

Under current proposals, Tata also wants to cut pension members' benefits, but keep them at a higher level compared with what could be expected if the scheme fell into the government's pension lifeboat, the Pensions Protection Scheme.

The trustees wrote in a statement:

Tata Steel has indicated that it believes the ability to achieve a sustainable future for the UK business is dependent on the structural de-risking and de-linking of British Steel Pension Scheme from the business.

Tata Steel is now in discussions with the Trustee and the relevant regulatory bodies on how this might be achieved.

