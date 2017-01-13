Joe Hall

Sacking Jose Mourinho cost Chelsea £8.3m last season, new financial accounts released by the club have revealed.

Yet dismissing the current Manchester United boss following a disastrous start to the season in 2015 proved to be significantly cheaper than the £67m paid to terminate another high-profile deal — the club's kit manufacturing partnership with Adidas.

Last month Chelsea admitted that cancelling the Adidas kit deal had contributed to an overall net loss of £70m, their biggest in six years, for the season.

Read more: Chelsea have more of the world's most valuable players than any other club, according to study

Yet despite the financial hit, the current Premier League leaders have no reason to regret either decision.

The club's commercial team has already negotiated a new 15-year-deal with Nike worth double the £30m a year it received from Adidas.

Meanwhile new manager Antonio Conte, who took over after Guus Hiddink stepped in as caretaker following Mourinho's departure, has led the Premier League's 10th place team last season to the top of the table this year.

The £8m paid to Mourinho is also significantly less than the £23m it cost to sack him in 2006. Policy has since changed at Stamford Bridge to put clauses into contracts agreeing to pay sacked managers compensation until they find a new job rather than a set lump sum.

Chelsea, who enjoyed a record-equalling 13 game-winning run from September to January, currently sit five points ahead of Liverpool in second.

Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich injected £43m into the club last season, the latest accounts reveal, with £12.5m converted into equity.

He has now put in £1,131,243,000 since he bought Chelsea in the summer of 2003.

The club's revenue hit record levels at £329.1m, a five per cent increase from last year's £314.3m, while before exceptional costs the bottom line came in wih a £4.7m profit.

Chelsea put the revenue boost down to Uefa's increased broadcast payments to clubs in the Champions League as well as an increase in revenue from the club's £60m-a-year Yokohama Tyres shirt sponsorship that came into affect last season.

The club has £75.6m in deferred income - most likely future transfer payments - to look forward to and just £2.5m in possible future payments.