Jasper Jolly

A security loophole in the WhatsApp messaging app could allow the UK government to legally read supposedly secure encrypted messages, according to a law firm.

Researchers testing the app found Facebook employees would be able to access messages sent from the service, according to reports in the Guardian.

The back door through WhatsApp’s security could potentially be used by the UK government to legally force Facebook, the app’s owner, to give access to messages.

Facebook’s site says “we apply strict legal and privacy requirements” before complying with any requests for access to data from law enforcement officials. However, it could do little to stand in the way of UK officials, according to a law firm.

Patrick Arben, partner at law firm Gowling WLG, said: “In order for it to be done lawfully it would need to be done within the framework of the Investigatory Powers Act which came into force in November of last year.

“The Act goes some way to simplifying the surveillance and investigatory powers and rights that were previously spread across multiple pieces of legislation,” he added.

WhatsApp uses Signal encryption from Open Whisper Systems, a non-profit coding group dedicated to ensuring private communications are possible over the internet.

However, WhatsApp pointed to a feature which allows users to switch phones without losing messages as the reason for the so-called “back door”. The firm pointed to a setting in their menu which would allow users to be notified if “a contact's security code has changed”, rather than automatically sending all messages.

A WhatsApp spokesperson said: “At WhatsApp, we’ve always believed that people’s conversations should be secure and private. Last year, we gave all our users a better level of security by making every message, photo, video, file and call end-to-end encrypted by default.

“As we introduce features like end-to-end encryption, we focus on keeping the product simple and take into consideration how it's used every day around the world.”

