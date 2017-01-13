James Bond's yacht from Skyfall is has gone on sale

Helen Cahill

Looking for a great Valentine's Day present? Look no further - James Bond's yacht is for sale.

The yacht - also known as Regina - appeared in Skyfall and is now on the market for £7.76m. Taking the yacht out for a week normally costs nearly £150,000 (manned by a crew of 8).

The 183 foot ship sleeps 12 and comes with a with a Bose music system and Play Station III. It offers al fresco dining both at the front and the back of the boat, and the interiors are fitted with marble walls and onyx sinks. The master bedroom has its own separate salon area.

There are even two "staterooms" on board, whatever those are.

The schooner superyacht, made in Turkey in 2011, is the setting for the steamy shower scene in Skyfall featuring Daniel Craig and Bond girl Berenice Marlohe. They were filming on board for eight days. Who wouldn't want to live somewhere where Daniel Craig had hung out for eight days?