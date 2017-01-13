FTSE 100 7322.79 +0.42%
Friday 13 January 2017 9:54am

Labour MP Tristram Hunt quits to take up new role as director of Victoria & Albert Museum

Caitlin Morrison
Possible Labour Leadership Contender Tristram Hunt Gives Post-election Speech
Hunt will leave politics to work in one of London's landmark museums (Source: Getty)

Labour MP Tristram Hunt is to step down and leave the world of politics, as he prepares to take on the role of director of London's Victoria & Albert Museum.

The Stoke-On-Trent Central MP has been in talks with the museum for some time, according to PoliticsHome, which first broke the story. An announcement is expected later today.

Hunt, a former shadow education secretary, was once thought a likely candidate to lead the Labour party, but he ruled himself out of the leadership race held in the immediate aftermath of the 2015 General Election, instead backing Liz Kendall for the role.

He has been a vocal opponent of Jeremy Corbyn's leadership and has refused to serve on his front bench.

Hunt's departure means another by-election - in the last vote, Hunt took the seat with a 5,100 majority over Ukip, who were ahead of the Tories by just 33 votes.

