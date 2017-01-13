Emma Haslett

The Met Office had issued warnings, Transport for London (TfL) said it had prepared - but in the event, in the capital yesterday's snow flurry proved pretty disappointing.

That didn't stop Londoners from taking to Twitter to express their excitement, though. Here are the best tweets about #Snowmageddon.

With the Met Office having issued warnings days ahead, Londoners knew they must be prepared.

@thelonningsguy @Liberator_hen Saw a couple of snowflakes earlier, so thought I should stock up on a few things. pic.twitter.com/2pnIjtKfdF — Graham Guest (@clearlyGG) January 12, 2017

But no one panicked.

Because of the snow I imagine every supermarket in London has hordes of customers fighting over the last medium sliced loaf. — Paul (@Paul0970) January 12, 2017

(Except the media...)

Even the mighty @FT falls into the UK London hysteria over a damp frost...



We love a bit of snow panic don't we... pic.twitter.com/JSaTo4nSAQ — JC102 (@cronkshaw) January 13, 2017

Despite TfL's best assurances, everyone knew how London would react.

Apparently it is going to snow. London doesn't handle snow well. The Luftwaffe could have crippled us by dropping snow instead of bombs. — Duncan Weldon (@DuncanWeldon) January 12, 2017

SNOW IN LONDON.



Watch as childlike wonder devolves quickly into apocalyptic panic. — James Clark 📈📉👍 (@mr_james_c) January 12, 2017

When it finally arrived, there was a sense of... disappointment.

The snow in London be like pic.twitter.com/cYKQdvxofB — Kazizam (@ASAP_KURDY) January 12, 2017

That inch of snow in London looks treacherous #prayfortheUK — Chris Wragg (@chriswragg) January 12, 2017

london is so beautiful in the snow pic.twitter.com/FZrB6yxHXG — Hannah Jewell (@hcjewell) January 12, 2017

Some felt like they had been cruelly deceived.

What's all this about snow? There's no snow in London. FAKE NEWS! Sad. — Tom O'Hara (@NotHereTravel) January 13, 2017

Most soldiered on, despite the horrors.

North London snow horror: Red Cross declare a natural disaster zone.....#sarc pic.twitter.com/c1wmXbxgXl — beautykinguk (@beautykinguk) January 13, 2017

Snow causing chaos this morning on north London's roads pic.twitter.com/aAipNZ4ezr — Joanna Paraszczuk (@joaska_) January 13, 2017

Although inevitably, out-of-towners took the chance to complain about how soft Londoners are.

Southerners urged not to travel unless necessary as snow, ice and blizzards approach. Northerners - you'll need your cap. #snow — Alan Cleaver (@thelonningsguy) January 12, 2017

UK is reeling under #Snowmaggedon (i.e. More than an inch of snow).



Meanwhile in Norway pic.twitter.com/SDNAyXcCU0 — Kulgan of Crydee (@KulganofCrydee) January 13, 2017

Still - for one of our colleagues, it was a chance to bring out his lyrical side.

"London snow: a poem"



It's not quite snowflakes,

not quite sleeting,

it's liberalmetropolitanelite-ing — Tim Miller (@cityamtm) January 12, 2017

The good news? More sleet is due this morning. Hang on in there, London...