The Met Office had issued warnings, Transport for London (TfL) said it had prepared - but in the event, in the capital yesterday's snow flurry proved pretty disappointing.
That didn't stop Londoners from taking to Twitter to express their excitement, though. Here are the best tweets about #Snowmageddon.
With the Met Office having issued warnings days ahead, Londoners knew they must be prepared.
@thelonningsguy @Liberator_hen Saw a couple of snowflakes earlier, so thought I should stock up on a few things. pic.twitter.com/2pnIjtKfdF— Graham Guest (@clearlyGG) January 12, 2017
But no one panicked.
Snow in London 🙈 pic.twitter.com/DS6Svy0G8c— Hanane (@HananeLDN) January 12, 2017
Because of the snow I imagine every supermarket in London has hordes of customers fighting over the last medium sliced loaf.— Paul (@Paul0970) January 12, 2017
(Except the media...)
Even the mighty @FT falls into the UK London hysteria over a damp frost...— JC102 (@cronkshaw) January 13, 2017
We love a bit of snow panic don't we... pic.twitter.com/JSaTo4nSAQ
Despite TfL's best assurances, everyone knew how London would react.
Apparently it is going to snow. London doesn't handle snow well. The Luftwaffe could have crippled us by dropping snow instead of bombs.— Duncan Weldon (@DuncanWeldon) January 12, 2017
SNOW IN LONDON.— James Clark 📈📉👍 (@mr_james_c) January 12, 2017
Watch as childlike wonder devolves quickly into apocalyptic panic.
When it finally arrived, there was a sense of... disappointment.
@indiaknight North London snow swizz 2017 ☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️ pic.twitter.com/20zo7pw5ls— Catherine Atherton (@Cathvallely) January 13, 2017
The snow in London be like pic.twitter.com/cYKQdvxofB— Kazizam (@ASAP_KURDY) January 12, 2017
That inch of snow in London looks treacherous #prayfortheUK— Chris Wragg (@chriswragg) January 12, 2017
london is so beautiful in the snow pic.twitter.com/FZrB6yxHXG— Hannah Jewell (@hcjewell) January 12, 2017
Some felt like they had been cruelly deceived.
What's all this about snow? There's no snow in London. FAKE NEWS! Sad.— Tom O'Hara (@NotHereTravel) January 13, 2017
London snow like... pic.twitter.com/LIt9fK6YAM— Anna (@thatswedishgirl) January 13, 2017
Most soldiered on, despite the horrors.
North London snow horror: Red Cross declare a natural disaster zone.....#sarc pic.twitter.com/c1wmXbxgXl— beautykinguk (@beautykinguk) January 13, 2017
Snow causing chaos this morning on north London's roads pic.twitter.com/aAipNZ4ezr— Joanna Paraszczuk (@joaska_) January 13, 2017
#London #snow #thundersnow pic.twitter.com/sQqirUPeJh— Charlie ^_^ (@Purple_key182) January 13, 2017
Although inevitably, out-of-towners took the chance to complain about how soft Londoners are.
Southerners urged not to travel unless necessary as snow, ice and blizzards approach. Northerners - you'll need your cap. #snow— Alan Cleaver (@thelonningsguy) January 12, 2017
UK is reeling under #Snowmaggedon (i.e. More than an inch of snow).— Kulgan of Crydee (@KulganofCrydee) January 13, 2017
Meanwhile in Norway pic.twitter.com/SDNAyXcCU0
Still - for one of our colleagues, it was a chance to bring out his lyrical side.
"London snow: a poem"— Tim Miller (@cityamtm) January 12, 2017
It's not quite snowflakes,
not quite sleeting,
it's liberalmetropolitanelite-ing