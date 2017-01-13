And you thought 2016 was bad - Freddos are soon going to cost 30p

Caitlin Morrison

As if we didn't have enough to deal with this Friday 13th, with Snowmageddon raging on (we're told), now Cadbury's owner Mondelez has delivered a shocking blow.

The price of a Freddo bar will rise to 30p later this year. Yes, that's 30 British pennies.

The recommended retail price for the beloved chocolate frogs will rise by 25 per cent from its current 25p, according to the Guardian.

This means the cost of a Freddo will have tripled in price since 2000, when the delicious amphibious treat was just 10p.

“Increasing prices is always a last resort, but to ensure we can keep people’s favourite brands on shelf and look after the 4,500 people we employ in the UK, we are having to make some selective price increases across our range,” a spokesperson told the newspaper.

Mondelez, which was formerly known as Kraft, bought Cadbury in a controversial £11.5bn deal back in 2010. Since the hostile takeover, a series of changes introduced Cadbury's new ownership have been met by public outcry.

Two years ago, the group admitted to changing the recipe for iconic Easter snack, the Creme Egg. Customers voted with their wallets, and sales of the product plummeted.

Following that debacle, Britons reacted with similar outrage at plans by altering the recipes and even the wrappers of Roses, the Christmas necessity.

Elsewhere, Mondelez angered Toblerone fans in November last year by changing the shape and size of the popular, mountain-inspired bar.