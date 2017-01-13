William Turvill

New Year gym-goers aiming to build up a Popeye-like physique have been dealt a major blow.

Torrential rain in Spain has damaged this winter’s spinach crop, and supermarkets are struggling to feed consumer demand.

Waitrose supermarkets, for instance, have signs warning shoppers of the shortage.

“Apologies, for the next three weeks we will experience a shortage of spinach, due to torrential rain in Southern Spain,” a notice in one London outlet says.

“We are working closely with growers to maximise availability whilst ensuring that our quality standards are met.”

The Grocer magazine has reported that Sainsbury's and Tesco have also been hit by the shortage, with spinach said to be like "gold dust" at present.

Waitrose, Tesco and Sainsbury's have been asked for comment.