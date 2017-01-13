Oliver Gill

Sky has jumped on the bandwagon of companies hiking prices, with line rental charges set to increase from 1 March.

The news comes just days after free-to-air competitor Freesat pointed out that since 2010 the cost of Sky TV had risen at four times the rate of inflation and twice the pace rail fares have increased.

Line rental prices were last increased in December 2015 and the price rise pencilled in for March was yesterday spotted in one of Sky's own newspaper advertisements.

Earlier this week Premier Foods, owner of some of Britain's best loved brands such as Bisto and Atora shredded suet, revealed price hikes were on the way.

Increasing prices as a result of the falling pound first hit the headlines last year when Unilever attempted to hike prices of its products. This led to the Marmite-gate spat between the London-listed firm and supermarket giant Tesco.

Television prices were increased last June by Sky, although the media giant stressed the increases equated to an extra £3 per month on average.

Freesat, a joint venture between BBC and ITV, stressed that 99 per cent of channels can be accessed by Britons without paying a penny.

"The cost of Pay TV is becoming increasingly unaffordable, leaving wage growth a long way behind," said Freesat spokesperson Jennifer Elworthy.

While not directly refuting the Freesat data claiming television prices have rocketed Sky-high, the Brentford-based firm highlighted their model had been "completely transformed" since 2010 and there were cheaper options available.

Sky refused to confirm whether the price rises would be going ahead. Neither did they deny they were on the cards.

A spokesperson said: “Whenever we review our pricing we work hard to keep any rises to a minimum. Any time we do introduce changes, we contact the relevant customers in advance to let them know.”