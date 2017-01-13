FTSE 100 7322.79 +0.42%
Friday 13 January 2017 9:02am

A wine delivery service uses letterbox-shaped bottles so you don't miss a delivery

Courtney Goldsmith
The flat bottles mean you won't have to wait around for deliveries
The flat bottles mean you won't have to wait around for deliveries (Source: Garcon Wine)

A London entrepreneur has solved the problem of missed wine bottle deliveries.

After winning £20,000 in prize money on CNBC's Pop Up Start Up TV show, Joe Revell said he is launching his subscription-based Garcon Wines in the UK.

The Graze-like business model is enhanced by a "revolutionary" bottle design which the company says will allow easier deliveries.

Read more: Five ways your drinking habits will change this year

The full-sized bottles of wine are made from a glass-like plastic, but they are flat enough to fit safely and conveniently through a letterbox.


(Source: Garcon Wine)

"No more missed deliveries, no more depot-collection cards, no more waiting around for couriers and no more heading out to the supermarket late at night next time you feel like wine!" Revell said.

Read more: It's happening: Majestic Wine is now offering next-day delivery

Co-founders Revell, Santiago Navarro and Rachel Murphy-Rutland designed the service to curate wines from around the world and decand them into their specially designed thin bottles.

Read more: Sparkling wine and champagne sales set to bubble up to £2bn over Christmas

