Frank Dalleres

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has hailed the signing of Morgan Schneiderlin after completing the £24m signing of his former Southampton midfielder.

Schneiderlin’s move from Manchester United takes Everton’s January spending to £35m and they are expected to invest further on £10m Standard Liege forward Ishak Belfodil.

“I’m very pleased because I know the player, I know the qualities of the player, I know him as a person and he’s really desperate to come to Everton – and that is what we need,” said Koeman.

France international Schneiderlin, 27, joined United from Southampton for £25m in July 2015 but failed to win over new manager Jose Mourinho, making just three starts this season.

“Morgan is really hungry to show his qualities and to play,” Koeman added. “You are born as a football player to play games, not to sit on the bench or not be part of the team.”

Algerian Belfodil, who started his career at Lyon and has also played for Inter Milan and Parma, looks likely to be the next arrival as Koeman seeks to bolster the second least prolific strikeforce in the top half of the Premier League.

Everton started their January outlay by paying Charlton £11m for teenage forward Ademola Lookman. Midfielder Tom Cleverly, meanwhile, has joined Watford on loan.

Swansea sign Narsingh and in Carroll talks with Spurs

Swansea, meanwhile, have clinched the signing of Holland winger Luciano Narsingh from PSV Eindhoven for a fee believed to be £4m.

The relegation-threatened top-flight club are also in talks with Tottenham over midfielder Tom Carroll, who spent the 2014-15 season on loan at the Liberty Stadium.