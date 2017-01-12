Ross McLean

England batsman Jonny Bairstow believes his side have had a wake up call after suffering a heavy defeat in their final warm-up clash prior to the start of the one-day series with India.

Bairstow top scored for the tourists with 64 and opener Alex Hales made 51, although England slipped from 116-1 to 211-9 before recovering to 282, as skipper Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler were both dismissed first ball.

India A cruised to victory with more than 10 overs to spare as opener Ajinkya Rahane led the charge with 91. Bairstow acknowledged the result was hardly the ideal preparation for Sunday’s opening clash.

“It’s probably a good thing it’s happened here and not next time in Pune, it gives us a chance to refocus and it’s kind of a kick in the backside,” said Bairstow.

“Perhaps it was a little blip today but there’s nothing really to worry about.”

Test captain Alastair Cook, meanwhile, will meet with director of cricket Andrew Strauss today to discuss his future in the wake of the crushing 4-0 series defeat to India in December.