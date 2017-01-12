Betting: Another draw on the cards as Everton host Manchester City

Ben Cleminson

Recent form has helped buoy Ronald Koeman and Pep Guardiola, who took over Everton and Manchester City respectively in the summer, though the jury is still out on both of their reigns so far.

They go head-to-head on Sunday at Goodison Park knowing a positive result could help swing any unconvinced fans their way.

City have won four of their last five in the league but the pressure is telling on Guardiola.

His constant tinkering with selection and formation has led to a few grumbles, and the Spaniard’s spiky interview following victory over Burnley last week hint at a man not fully settled in England.

Sergio Aguero’s return from suspension is a welcome boost, however, and two goals in his previous two appearances proves his importance.

But it’ll be a tough task against an Everton side who have lost just once at home this season.

After a bright start, Toffees fans were hoping for a push towards the top four, but defensive frailties leftover from Roberto Martinez’s stewardship have left them in seventh.

The likely £22million signing of Morgan Schneiderlin from Manchester United, plus recent wins over Arsenal, Leicester and Southampton is sure to bring back some of that optimism.

Adding the Frenchman to the spine of Ashley Williams, Ross Barkley and Romelu Lukaku gives Everton as strong a side as any.

Maarten Stekelenburg made two penalty saves in a 1-1 draw when these sides met in October, and they’ll fancy their chances again this weekend.

Three of the last four league meetings between these two have finished level, and I like the look of yet another draw at 11/4 with Betfair.

Those four games have only yielded six goals, with both sides cancelling each other out.

I’ll be selling goals at 2.8 with Sporting Index.

Pointers

Draw - 11/4 (Betfair)

Sell total goals - 2.8 (Sporting Index)