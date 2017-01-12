Rebecca Smith

It was only a few months back Aston Martin dipped its toe in the water of day cruisers, with its first ever boat.

And now Lexus has unveiled its concept for its very first sport yacht. The luxury division of Toyota said it delved into how it might expand into "new areas of lifestyle and recreation".

Chief branding officer Akio Toyoda unveiled the yacht in Biscayne Bay in Florida, which is designed for recreational day sailing and can pack in six to eight people.

The yacht is powered by twin high-performance Lexus V8 engines.

"This allowed us to explore how Lexus design language could be applied to a maritime idea," said Yoshihiro Sawa, Lexus International vice president. "The effort is valuable to us as it stirs our creative energies and pushes our imagination to design and lifestyle possibilities outside of the automotive realm we know so well."

The proposal for the yacht was firmed up during 2015, with the Marine Department engineering the construction and on-board marine systems. The yacht can hit top speeds of 43 knots or 49mph.

But fans of Lexus' new watery direction, don't get too excited: it's a bespoke, one-off project. Apparently there are no plans to put the yacht into production.

In pictures: The Lexus sport yacht