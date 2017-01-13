City Moves for 13 January 2017 | Who’s switching jobs

Sidley Austin

Sidley Austin has appointed Jennifer Brennan as a partner in its corporate restructuring and bankruptcy practice. She was previously with Linklaters. Jennifer is the latest in a number of partner additions in London and Munich as the firm continues to expand its offering to private equity and other fund clients in Europe and elsewhere.

​Old Mutual Wealth

Old Mutual Wealth has appointed Moira Kilcoyne and Cathy Turner as independent non-executive directors of the Old Mutual Wealth Board. These are the first appointments to be made by Glyn Jones, Old Mutual Wealth’s newly appointed independent non-executive chairman. Moira brings over 25 years of technology and cyber security leadership to Old Mutual Wealth. She spent much of her career working in senior technology roles in both London and New York, predominantly with Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch. Moira recently retired from Morgan Stanley having held the role of managing director and co-chief information officer, global technology and data at Morgan Stanley since 2013. Cathy is an experienced non-executive director who has spent over 30 years working in senior leadership roles at global organisations. Cathy’s current board roles include being don-executive director and chair of the remuneration committee at Countrywide and non-executive director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee at Aldermore Bank PLC. She is also a Partner part time at the senior advisory organisation Manchester Square Partners. After an initial career in consulting, Cathy moved into financial services in 1997 with Barclays, where she rose to the position of group HR director and a member of the group executive committee.

Aldermore

Global specialist financier, Falcon Group, has announced the appointment of Avner Brunner as the business development manager for Greater London. He will spearhead Falcon’s efforts to provide a unique offering to exporters and importers across the capital. Avner joins from Barclays where he gained extensive experience in providing trade finance and working capital to companies across a range of sectors such as commodities, retail, media, aviation and engineering. Prior to joining Barclays, he held a regional business development role with HSBC.

