Prime Minister Theresa May looks set to deliver a landmark speech on Brexit early next week.

The speech, which has been anticipated for weeks, is expected to see the Prime Minister add more detail to her plans for quitting the European Union. May will deliver an address on Tuesday.

While outlining her vision of a "sharing society" speech at the Charity Commission earlier this week, May vowed to reveal more details about Brexit in the near future.

Downing Street has also promised MPs that it would reveal a "Brexit plan" ahead of the triggering of Article 50, due before the end of March.

Her speech will likely come ahead of a Supreme Court verdict on the government's ability to begin divorce proceedings without the approval of parliament - the court is expected to rule imminently, but it said earlier this week that it would attempt to give as much as three working days notice of a verdict.

It will represent the Prime Minister's second significant intervention in as many weeks as she seeks to establish her goals for her premiership.

The speech also comes ahead of the publishing of a green paper on industrial strategy and a white paper on housing, which are expected are later this month.