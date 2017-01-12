Rebecca Smith

Southern rail guards are staging a 24-hour walkout on 23 January, the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union announced today.

“[Southern boss] Charles Horton has repeatedly promised publicly to retain a second safety-critical member of staff on his trains but as soon as it comes to direct talks the pledge melts away," said RMT general secretary Mick Cash. "That is the main reason why we are forced again to put on further strike action."

He said there remained "a golden opportunity" between now and the next phase of industrial action for "serious and genuine talks" to get started. The train operator has been embroiled in a long-running dispute with the union over the role of the guard.

It comes after Southern rail owner Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) said it was taking train drivers' union Aslef to the Supreme Court, after an earlier High Court bid to stop the union's industrial action failed.

In a statement Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) said: “GTR is determined to protect its passengers and its business from unlawful industrial action. GTR is therefore prepared to continue its legal claim to the Supreme Court, as it believes that it has an arguable case that the industrial action is unlawful under EU law.”

Aslef's general secretary Mick Whelan said the union had been forced to go on strike "by an intransigent management that has not been prepared to negotiate with us" and that he hoped the train operator "will see sense and sit down" for fresh talks.

Three days of walkouts were planned for this week, with tomorrow the last day of the action, though three more dates are set for later this month.

Aslef has also instructed drivers to adhere to an overtime ban which is causing further disruption.

Planned Southern rail strike dates: