Thursday 12 January 2017 3:15pm

Rothschild is advertising for a new butler - and the right candidate will have control of a rather racy-sounding inbox

Caitlin Morrison
Rothschild is on e of the world's oldest financial firms (Source: Rothschild)

A job has come up at one of the City's most well-regarded financial firms - but you won't need a business background for this senior role.

Rothschild is advertising for a new assistant head butler, to work in its pantry.

The job ad explains that the selected candidate will "act on behalf of Rothschild & Co to ensure a superior and seamless service is provided to all clients, both internally and externally", and will be expected to "attend management and events meetings and perform the morning ‘Butler Briefing’ in the absence of the head butler".

Somewhat alarmingly, one of the more specific tasks set out in the listing is to help manage the "panty inbox".

Let's hope that another one of the responsibilities the new hire will take on is proof-reading documents.

Applicants must have exceptional client service standards, the ability to work well under pressure and a willingness to take on a "diverse workload" (evidently). Those interested can check out the details here.


Could Rothschild's new butler become more famous than the Fresh Prince's Geoffrey?

