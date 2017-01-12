William Turvill

Jupiter Fund Management’s share price dropped around five per cent today as the company reported fourth-quarter outflows.

The figures

Overall, clients pulled £373m from Jupiter investment products in the three months to 31 December.

However, over 2016 as a whole, Jupiter reported net inflows of £859m.

Total assets under management (AUM) came in at £40.5bn, up from £35.7bn on 31 December 2015.

Why it’s interesting

Shortly before 1pm on Thursday, after the trading update was issued, Jupiter’s shares were down five per cent to 424.5p.

Jupiter’s share price is up from around 420p this time last year, having recovered from a large drop after the Brexit vote, when shares plummeted to below 330p.

Jupiter said it expects further “global political and economic uncertainty to affect investor sentiment in 2017”. However, the company also talked up the “resilience of our business model”.

What the company said

